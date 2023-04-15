PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $40.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

