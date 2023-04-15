Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $159.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.93.
Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.3 %
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
Featured Stories
