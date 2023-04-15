Analysts Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) PT at $680.50

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.50.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Price Performance

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.