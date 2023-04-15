Russell O’Brien Purchases 131 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Russell O’Brien bought 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($184.94).

On Tuesday, March 14th, Russell O’Brien bought 184,489 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £199,248.12 ($246,746.90).

LON CNA opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.41) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.05 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,307.69%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.63).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

