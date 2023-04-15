CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Buys 115 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($186.56).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of CLS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £18,068.45 ($22,375.79).

CLS Stock Performance

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £539.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.00 and a beta of 0.86. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 231 ($2.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.72.

CLS Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. CLS’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.