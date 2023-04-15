Insider Buying: REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Insider Acquires £6,500 in Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Michael Joyce purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,049.54).

Michael Joyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Joyce sold 650,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,049.54).

REACT Group Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of REAT opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. REACT Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.36 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

