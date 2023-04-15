Insider Selling: REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Insider Sells £6,500 in Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Michael Joyce sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £6,500 ($8,049.54).

Michael Joyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Joyce acquired 650,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,049.54).

REACT Group Price Performance

Shares of LON REAT opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.04. REACT Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.36 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

