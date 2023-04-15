Gemma Cryan Acquires 267,000 Shares of Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Stock

Starvest plc (LON:SVE – Get Rating) insider Gemma Cryan acquired 267,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £21,360 ($26,452.01).

Starvest Stock Performance

LON:SVE opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Starvest plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.70 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Starvest alerts:

Starvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.