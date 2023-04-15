K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £11,000 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,622.29).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,050 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,255 ($2,792.57).

On Friday, January 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,066 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,972.60 ($12,349.97).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

KBT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.39) on Friday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.50 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of £50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.19.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

