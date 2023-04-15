Isabel Liu Acquires 3,538 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu bought 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,837.70 ($7,229.35).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Isabel Liu bought 1,801 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,917.62 ($3,613.15).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.04) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 140.51 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.38. The firm has a market cap of £893.13 million, a P/E ratio of 402.44 and a beta of 0.15.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 1,707.32%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday.

