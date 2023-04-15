Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Buys £43,000 in Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($53,250.77).

LON:RWA opened at GBX 428 ($5.30) on Friday. Robert Walters plc has a one year low of GBX 404 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 698 ($8.64). The company has a market cap of £320.36 million, a P/E ratio of 807.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 508.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 4,339.62%.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

