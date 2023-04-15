Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Shatish D. Dasani Acquires 16,500 Shares

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 16,500 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £43,395 ($53,739.94).

Genuit Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GEN opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.41) on Friday. Genuit Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($5.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.96) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

