Nigel Crossley Sells 111,047 Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($209,029.65).

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 154 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.29. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 145.10 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Serco Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.69) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.50 ($2.53).

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

