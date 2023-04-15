Nigel Crossley Sells 111,047 Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($209,029.65).
Serco Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 154 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.29. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 145.10 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.
Serco Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Serco Group Company Profile
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
Recommended Stories
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.