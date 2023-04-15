David Richardson Sells 985,885 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,123,237.40).

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The company has a market capitalization of £931.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Just Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.19). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Just Group’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JUST shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.29 ($1.60).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

