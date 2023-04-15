LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 244215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $729.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

