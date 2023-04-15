B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.40. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,192,774 shares changing hands.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

