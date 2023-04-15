Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $25.04, but opened at $25.90. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 54,686 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $924,780.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,058 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,985,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

