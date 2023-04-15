BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.10 to $263.30. The stock had previously closed at $254.88, but opened at $263.10. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BeiGene shares last traded at $266.88, with a volume of 34,426 shares trading hands.

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

