BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.10 to $263.30. The stock had previously closed at $254.88, but opened at $263.10. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BeiGene shares last traded at $266.88, with a volume of 34,426 shares trading hands.
BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.
In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
