Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $163.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.15, but opened at $140.89. Progressive shares last traded at $136.55, with a volume of 920,716 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.13.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.