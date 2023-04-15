Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.34. Playtika shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 148,429 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder On Chau sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,810,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,907,235.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $10,952,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Playtika Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $314,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Playtika by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

