NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.83. NerdWallet shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 103,396 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,333 shares of company stock worth $165,588. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 1.59.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

