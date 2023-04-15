Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$6.75. The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 98,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 276,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORLA. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,111 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

