Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:AESI) Quiet Period To Expire on April 18th

Atlas Energy Solutions’ (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlas Energy Solutions had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $324,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AESI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.
Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.57.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
