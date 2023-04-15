Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,245 to GBX 2,360. The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 20571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,400 ($29.72) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,310 ($28.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,147.33.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

