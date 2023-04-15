Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $386.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $327.07 and last traded at $331.14. Approximately 213,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 755,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.06.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

