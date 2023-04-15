Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65. 141,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 994,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Specifically, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,260 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

