Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,706 shares of company stock valued at $231,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 271,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.