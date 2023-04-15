Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $96.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,088,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.