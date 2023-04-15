Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

