Analysts Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Target Price at $349.50

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

SALRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

