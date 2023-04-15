Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.29%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 394,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 95.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 292,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

