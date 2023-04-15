CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $89.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.