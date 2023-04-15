Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) PT at $86.92

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NYSE WH opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

