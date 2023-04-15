CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $81.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

CD Projekt Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

