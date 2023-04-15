Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $7.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.9 %

HLX opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

