State Street (STT) to Release Earnings on Monday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of State Street by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.