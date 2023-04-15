J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.