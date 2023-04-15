J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.
In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
