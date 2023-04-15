ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

SFBS stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.30%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.