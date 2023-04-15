FB Financial (FBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FBK opened at $30.10 on Friday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.