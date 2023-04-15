M&T Bank (MTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

