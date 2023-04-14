Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.