Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average is $227.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.