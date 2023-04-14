Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,022 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $213.59 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 444.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.