IFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.13 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.