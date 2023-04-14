IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on META. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

NASDAQ:META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

