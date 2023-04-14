Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

