WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $375.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

