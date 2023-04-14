Balentine LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.