Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.65. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

