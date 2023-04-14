Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,121 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3,616.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $103.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

